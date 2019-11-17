UK joins others in congratulating Gotabaya

The UK is the latest country to congratulate Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his presidential election victory.

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Sarah Hulton OBE, congratulated Gotabaya on his election and "the people of Sri Lanka on a more peaceful election period than ever."

Lord Ahmad, Minister for the Commonwealth, UN and South Asia, also congratulated Gotabaya on Twitter and said that he looks "forward to the UK and Sri Lanka working together constructively as Commonwealth partners."