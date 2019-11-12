Facebook icon
Twitter icon
e-mail icon

Genocide lawsuit against Myanmar filed at UN court

11 November 2019

A lawsuit accusing Myanmar of genocide for its treatment of the Rohingya people has been filed at the International Court of Justice.

The case was filed at the highest UN court by Gambia on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“It is clear that Myanmar has no intention of ending these genocidal acts and continues to pursue the destruction of the group within its territory,” the lawsuit said, adding that the government “is deliberately destroying evidence of its wrongdoings to cover up the crimes.’’

Read more on the New York Times.

Related Articles: 
20 October 2019 : HRW calls upon Japan to hold Myanmar accountable
17 July 2019 : Top Myanmar generals barred from entering US over Rohingya atrocities
09 July 2019 : ‘The Rise of Militant Buddhism’ - NYT
04 July 2019 : UN Human Rights Council discuss new war crimes in Myanmar
17 June 2019 : Nationalists in Myanmar condemns sedition charges against extremist monk Wirathu
  • Facebook icon
    Twitter icon
    e-mail icon
Tamil Guardian