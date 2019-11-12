Genocide lawsuit against Myanmar filed at UN court

A lawsuit accusing Myanmar of genocide for its treatment of the Rohingya people has been filed at the International Court of Justice.

The case was filed at the highest UN court by Gambia on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“It is clear that Myanmar has no intention of ending these genocidal acts and continues to pursue the destruction of the group within its territory,” the lawsuit said, adding that the government “is deliberately destroying evidence of its wrongdoings to cover up the crimes.’’

