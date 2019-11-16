Election Results: Rajapaksa well ahead after 12 results announced

Update: 22:45 GMT

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is over 20% ahead of rival Sajith Premadasa on the 12 results announced so far.

Surpassing 200,000 votes, Rajapaksa is currently on 56.62% of the vote-share while Premadasa has 36.15%

Rajapaksa has won almost 66% of the Colombo postal vote with 21,717 votes while Premadasa took 25% with 8,294 votes.

A closer result was returned in the Trincomalee postal vote than the two Northern results so far declared as Premadasa won 56.79% of the vote with 7,871 votes and Rajapaksa less than 3000 votes behind on 36.72% with 5,089 votes.

Update: 21:15 GMT

The announcement of Vanni postal votes and votes from Nallur have given Sajith Premadasa a slight lead over rival Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with Premadasa on 56.46% of the total vote announced so far, to Rajapaksa's 35.85%.

Premadasa won over 86% of the vote in Nallur with 27,605 votes, while only 5.72% went to Rajapaksa - 1,836 votes.

Meanwhile in Vanni, Premadasa won 79.3% of the postal vote, although the result accounts for only 8,402 votes. Rajapaksa won 16% of the postal vote in Vanni with 1,703 votes.

Tamil politician M K Shivajilingam came 3rd in the Nallur vote, winning 659 votes and 4th in the Vanni postal vote.

The first result in Sri Lanka’s presidential election has been announced, revealing Gotabaya Rajapaksa winning almost 70% of postal votes in Galle.

Rajapaksa won 25,099 postal votes in the southern district - 67.48%, with rival Sajith Premadasa winning 9,093 votes - 24.45%.

The JVP’s Anura Kumara Dissanayaka won 2450 postal votes - 6.59%, while former army commander Mahesh Senanayake won 301 - less than 1% of the total postal votes for the district.

More to follow.